Apple-Sized Hail Rains Down In Italy: Watch The Crazy Footage

Hail doesn't happen too frequently but when it does -- and especially when it happens like this -- it's worth taking note. Climate change has affected the world in so many different ways. It's a serious issue that should be taken seriously. Unfortunately, our leaders tend to think that climate change isn't the most pressing concern at the moment but if we do nothing to save the country, future generations may not even get a chance to experience life as we know it. One of the most concerning videos to have hit the internet in a long time shows a hailstorm in Italy with orange-sized drops coming down.