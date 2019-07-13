Apple-Sized Hail Rains Down In Italy: Watch The Crazy Footage

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Rain and hail falls on the field during a weather delay before a scheduled game between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field on June 24, 2018 in Denver, Colorado
You've never seen anything like this.

Hail doesn't happen too frequently but when it does -- and especially when it happens like this -- it's worth taking note. Climate change has affected the world in so many different ways. It's a serious issue that should be taken seriously. Unfortunately, our leaders tend to think that climate change isn't the most pressing concern at the moment but if we do nothing to save the country, future generations may not even get a chance to experience life as we know it. One of the most concerning videos to have hit the internet in a long time shows a hailstorm in Italy with orange-sized drops coming down.

https://twitter.com/_/status/1148955100922155008

Mother Nature is extremely cold-hearted and she doesn't know when to hold off. The most recent instance of that came when Pescara, Italy citizens took videos of a scary hailstorm in their area. Italy has been struck with severe thunderstorms this summer and flooding in parts of the country. As for the hail downpour, at least eighteen people have reported injuries according to the Washington Post

The hail reportedly shattered windows and with the high wind speeds, a beach fire ended up being spread around, causing even more destruction. 

Can we all agree that climate change is a real thing now? Please.

https://twitter.com/_/status/1148911181169594368
https://twitter.com/_/status/1148961289567428614
https://twitter.com/_/status/1148959036433457153

[via]


