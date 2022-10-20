Paul Pierce has been an interesting character ever since retiring from the NBA. Pierce worked for ESPN as an analyst in the immediate years after his retirement. Eventually, Pierce was actually fired after he went on Instagram Live one night with a plethora of strippers. He was clearly engaged in some alcohol and weed, which also led to him being let go.

Following this move, Pierce continued to get rowdy on Instagram Live, and at times, there have been moments in which Pierce almost crossed the line. These stories always seem to catch people’s attention, and at this point, you never know what to expect from Pierce and his social media accounts.

Elsa/Getty Images

For instance, Pierce took to Twitter last night where he showed off a birthday cake that his friends had gifted him. As you can see, the cake features a still image from one of Pierce’s IG stories. The photo is of a stripper bending over while Pierce takes a selfie above her.

“My boys got me this cake fa my bday they play to much,” Pierce wrote. As for the cake, it says “Monica come through,” as well as “Happy birthday Habibi.” Overall, it’s a pretty hilarious cake that Pierce was definitely appreciative of.

My boys got me this cake fa my bday they play to much pic.twitter.com/tHXCGaLPG7 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) October 20, 2022

With posts like these, however, it is all but set in stone that ESPN is never hiring him back.