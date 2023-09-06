A$AP Rocky Accepts Virgil Abloh Award From HFR

There is more reason to celebrate for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. The Harlem native could not help but be thankful for a very flattering award he picked up the other night. Flacko was called to attend HFR’s (Harlem’s Fashion Row) 16th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 5. The ceremony took the time to honor all of the stylistic pioneers of today back in New York. It was also there to recognize the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music.

According to Vibe, Kelly Rowland was also in attendance. She scooped up possibly the biggest award of the night, the Fashion Icon Of The Year. The HFR website lists all of the other five categories. Those included, Stylists Of The Year, Hip Hop Trailblazer Award, Editor Of The Year, Designer Of The Year, and last but not least, the Virgil Abloh Award. TMZ got footage of A$AP Rocky’s acceptance speech and he gave the late great designer and artist all of the praise.

A$AP Rocky Remembers Virgil

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 10: Rihanna (L) and A$AP Rocky are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Rocky told the crowd a story of when Virgil began to recognize the A$AP Mob. He says, “Virgil discovered us, A$AP, us as a bunch of kids before I got my record deal.” Furthermore, he goes on to tell how Virgil helped him with the creative process behind his breakout album LONG.LIVE.A$AP. It is a nice moment to see the rapper take this award since the inspiration is strong still to this day. Now, he gets to take home a precious award that remembers a truly great legacy. Additionally, it symbolizes the great relationship Rocky and Abloh shared.

