ASAP Rocky Sports Attention-Grabbing Grenade Chain In New Music Video

Earlier today, ASAP Rocky dropped the music video for his highly-anticipated new track “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” The song was released over the weekend and features vibrant production from Pharrell. Now it has an accompanying music video where Rocky rides a literal tank through New York streets with an entourage of similarly dressed “soldiers.” The song was first teased in an adorable Beats by Dr. Dre commercial which only helped build up hype for its release. Now as fans are digesting the content of the video one thing has stood out in particular, Rocky’s chain.

Rappers are certainly no strangers to attention-grabbing jewelry and ASAP Rocky is no different. But this time he may have taken it to an entirely new level. The piece is an extremely elaborate iced-out grenade that can be seen around the rapper’s next throughout the video. The piece has the exterior of a grenade but with visible internals underneath. Inside of is you can see the intricate mechanisms at work and they’re quite impressive. In a video released of the piece, you can actually see some of the numerous gears inside of it spinning. Check out the close-up video below.

ASAP Rocky’s Iced Out Grenade

As much discussion was had about ASAP Rocky’s new single, there was also plenty of talk about his beefs. Primarily one with Travis Scott which cropped up after Rocky’s performance at Rolling Loud Festival. In a new song, he spit a series of bars that many fans interpreted as direct shots at Travis Scott. While neither artist seemed to acknowledge it much, that could just be because Scott is pretty busy right now with his new album Utopia dropping soon.

Rocky also took shots at Ian Connor and ASAP Bari during the show. While many fans supported this, Rocky seems to have gone back on his word. In DMs posted by Connor following the show seemed to show Rocky apologizing and clarifying the situation. What do you think of ASAP Rocky’s newest piece of elaborate jewelry? Let us know in the comment section below.

