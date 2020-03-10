ptsd
- MusicASAP Rocky's Alleged Shooting Victim Claims To Suffer From PTSD"Just cause I seem better don't mean I am," ASAP Relli says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicWho Is G Herbo?Now aged 27 years old, Chicago drill icon G Herbo has actively promoted mental health through his unique blend of drill and trap for over a decade. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLil Tjay Reveals PTSD StrugglesThe rapper took to Twitter to express his pain, but also his perseverance after so many troubling incidents in his life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramGabrielle Union Discusses The PTSD She Battles With As A Rape SurvivorGabrielle Union described the PTSD she deals with from being a survivor of sexual assault in a lengthy post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Bo Weep Has Passed Away, Father Cites "Depression, Trauma, PTSD, & Drug Addiction"The 22-year-old rapper and singer was an artist on the rise with substantial followings on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Hilton Explains How Sex Tape Gave Her PTSDParis Hilton still lives with the hurt that came from her sex tape being leaked.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSaweetie Claims She Had "PTSD" After Radio Host Said Her Freestyling Was "Basic"The rapper admits she was spooked pretty badly after the comment. By Madusa S.
- Music2 Chainz Raises Awareness For PTSD In The Black Community2 Chainz takes a moment to reflect on the disturbing impact of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in the black community. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDaBaby Shares Important Mental Health Message Following Brother's DeathDaBaby says he'll be speaking to a therapist to help with his mental health after the death of his brother.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCorey Feldman Sues WeTV, Claims Network Held Him & Family Hostage On SetThe actor and his family were featured on "Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition" last year to hash out their personal issues.By Erika Marie
- NewsG Herbo & Lil Uzi Vert Glow In The Dark In New "Like This" VisualsG Herbo and Lil Uzi Vert delivered the neon, glow-in-the-dark visuals for their collab, "Like This," off the deluxe edition of Herbo's "PTSD."By Lynn S.
- NewsG Herbo Offers Up A Barrage Of Bars On "Trenches"G Herbo snapped on this "PTSD" Deluxe track.By Alexander Cole
- NewsG Herbo & Lil Durk Trade Bars On "Real One"G Herbo and Lil Durk come through with personal bars on "Real One."By Alexander Cole
- NewsG Herbo & Lil Uzi Vert Go Back And Forth On "Like This"G Herbo calls on Lil Uzi Vert To pad his "PTSD" deluxe edition with the new banger "Like This." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsG Herbo Unpacks His Childhood Trauma In Visuals For "Intro"G Herbo visualizes the themes present in his new album, "PTSD," by reflecting on a variety of traumatic events he suffered in his childhood in the "Intro" visuals.By Lynn S.
- MusicFredo Bang Has "24-7 War" Mindset Following Two-Year Jail StintFredo Bang shares his "uncomfortable" experiences in spaces with large groups of people since serving two-and-a-half years in jail.By Erika Marie
- MusicTory Lanez Shows Love To NBA YoungBoy & Other Recent Rap ReleasesAfter a whirlwind of rap releases last week, Tory Lanez showed love to all the artists that dropped fire on us with an emphasis on NBA YoungBoy's new mixtape "Still Flexin, Still Steppin."By Keenan Higgins