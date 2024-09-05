Ari Fletcher Checks Thirsty Interviewer Over 360 Request: Watch

Ari made it clear that she wasn't budging.

Ari Fletcher is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind, and her latest viral interview was no exception. Recently, internet personality Chris Cousan approached her on the street and asked her to rate his outfit. She gave the fit an eight out of ten but added that she wouldn't date someone who dressed like him. He didn't accept this answer and proceeded to joke that he'd date Ari too. Sadly, things only got more awkward from there.

Cousan then asked Ari to do a 360 for the camera, to which she said, "Absolutely not." He insisted, however, telling her “One time for the camera, for the culture.” She quickly made it clear that she wasn't messing around and meant exactly what she said.

Ari Fletcher Shuts Down Awkward Interview Request

“Stop f**king playing with me. I said no. Next question,” she told him. Unfortunately, he persisted, prompting her to shut him down once again. “I said no, so it’s next right?” she said. Ari then flipped things around on him, urging him to do a 360 himself and "shake that sh*t." Fans in The Shade Room's comments section are praising Ari for how she handled the situation, and noting how the interviewer should have taken no for an answer the first time. "Because she ain't a dog and doesn't need to do tricks on command...y'all need to leave people alone fr," one fan writes. "That is super weird after she said no once why ask again," another says.

Clearly, Ari will not be tolerating any disrespect, and fans are here for it. What do you think of Ari Fletcher shutting down an interviewer asking her to do a 360 for the camera? Do you think she handled the situation the right way? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.