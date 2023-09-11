Polish Karaoke Competition Destroyed Online Over Kendrick Lamar Blackface Performance

Kendrick Lamar is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, he is beloved by many people, and he continues to produce some huge hits. Consequently, there are a lot of people out there who look up to him and quite frankly, would like to be him. This leads to people wanting to imitate him. As the saying goes, imitation is the greatest form of flattery. However, when it comes to what this Polish television show did recently, that turn of phrase is certainly not the case.

There is a Polish Karaoke competition called Your Face Sounds Familiar. The concept is very simple. Celebrities from the country dress up as famous musicians and perform their songs. Subsequently, the winner gets a bunch of money that they can then donate to charity. In a recent episode, Kuba Szmajkowski decided to get into full blackface in order to perform as Kendrick Lamar. Below, you can see him perform the track "HUMBLE," which ultimately helped him win the episode.

This Man Tries To Imitate Kendrick Lamar

Overall, this performance led to a lot of backlash on social media. Fans were absolutely confused at why the TV show and its contestant would think this is okay. In the United States, no one would ever think of doing blackface in this way. However, in Europe, these types of transgressions do not carry the same stigma. The same can be said of the n-word, as the contestant also rapped the word while performing.

Social Media Reacts

Down below, you can see all sorts of reactions from Twitter. It was quite the backlash, and the Polish TV show even deleted the clip from Twitter. Although, @wowthatshiphop was able to preserve the clip on his page. This will continue to be a huge controversy for the show, and it remains to be seen how they will handle it, moving forward. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

