USA Today Looking For A Dedicated Reporter To Cover Beyonce

Beyonce has been making headline news all summer with her Renaissance tour and it seems like she'll continue to even after the tour wraps up. That's why USA Today is looking for somebody whose entire job is to keep up with the mega-star. According to Page Six, the reporter they choose will be asked to “chronicle the music, fashion, cultural and economic influence of Beyoncé.” Included in the job beyond just reporting on Queen B will be covering her impact on both music and business. The detailed job description also makes references to her impact on social issues, her fan community the Bey-Hive, and her continued expansion across all mediums beyond music.

This comes just a few days after another listing grabbed people's attention. USA Today's parent company Gannett posted an ad looking for a Taylor Swift reporter. That role seemingly looks for someone to do a lot of the same things following not just Taylor's news, but her impact and her fanbase the Swifties. It's probably no coincidence that both these hires are coming at the tail end of major tours for both Beyonce and Taylor. The "Eras" and Renaissance tours have been making major waves all summer for the spectacular caliber of their performances and the major names in attendance.

Read More: Beyonce Labels Kendrick Lamar A “Legend,” Someone She “Deeply Appreciates”

"Beyonce Reporter" Will Focus Exclusively On The Iconic Singer

Beyonce recently celebrated her birthday in style on the Renaissance tour. Not only did her fans gift her a perfect execution of her "ENERGY," but she got a rare appearance from Diana Ross to singer her happy birthday. Ross explained afterward that she was merely paying Bey back for singing her happy birthday at her extravagant 75th birthday party a few years ago.

Queen B continued her birthday celebration on Instagram when she shared some pictures of a more private celebration she had. Included in the photo set ae pictures with Jay-Z and rare shots of Bey with her parents. What do you think of USA TODAY hiring a reporter specifically to focus on Beyonce? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce Tells Coi Leray “I’m A Fan” And Sends Her Flowers

[Via]