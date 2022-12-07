SZA is set to drop her highly-anticipated album S.O.S. this Friday. But, according to a new interview, the singer-songwriter might be hanging up her singing career in the near future.

The 33-year-old opened up about the pressures she faces as an artist during an interview with radio personality Nessa Diab.

“People are expecting so much from me, and then it’s like if it’s not what people expect then they attack you,” she revealed on Nessa On Air. “And then it’s just like, ‘Ugh, whatever.’ Then it makes me never wanna put out music again. It’s just exhausting.”

After Nessa brought up SZA’s past comments about taking up farming instead of music, the “Love Galore” songstress nodded her head in agreement.

“I’m definitely about to get up out of here shortly.” she continued.

After admitting that she isn’t the most present on social media, the St. Louis native then joked about copping a flip phone with no apps.

SZA revealed the tracklist for S.O.S. earlier this week ahead of the album’s debut. The 23-track project will feature a number of notable artists, including Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard will also appear on the album, likely as a sample. The hip-hop icon passed away in 2004 following an accidental drug overdose.

Which version for back tracklist?🤔 pic.twitter.com/15Ha5InNzu — SZA (@sza) December 5, 2022

Teasing the album’s tracklist, SZA uploaded two photos of herself laying in a muddy puddle with her waist and butt partially exposed.

“Which version for back tracklist?” the singer asked her nearly 7 million Twitter followers on Monday.

Last week, she released the cover art for S.O.S., which shows the Grammy-nominated musician sitting at the end of a diving board and surrounded by dark blue water.

SZA on Princess Diana inspiring her ‘SOS’ album cover:



“I just loved how isolated she felt and that’s what I wanted to convey the most.” (via Hot 97) pic.twitter.com/5VdNu5Odu2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 7, 2022

She shared that the picture was inspired by Princess Diana, who was photographed in the same fashion in 1997 shortly before her death.

What are your thoughts on SZA’s possible retirement from the music industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

