Travis Scott Gifts Fan With His New Nike Signature Model

Travis Scott is someone who has been collaborating with Nike for quite a while at this point. Overall, he has delivered some amazing sneakers with the brand. For instance, he has a ton of Air Jordans that have done huge numbers. Although some are fatigued with these collaborations, most people are still very much excited by them. Moreover, the brand continues to support Travis by letting him give his name to shoes like the Nike Mac Attack which is a John McEnroe staple.

Now, Scott is looking to deliver his own signature model with the Nike Shark-A-Don. This is a new trainer that features a strap-up on the top. It is an interesting shoe that will be coming out later this year. Overall, his fans are excited for it, and they have gotten some glimpses of it while he has been on the Circus Maximus tour. Well, as it turns out, Scott recently gifted a pair of these shoes to one of his fans. In the video below, the fan was given the Shark-A-Don, and he seemed quite a mused.

Travis Scott x Nike Again

Travis Scott has a long history of giving fans the shoes off of his feet. In fact, he has been doing this ever since the Astroworld days when he had the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack." Based on these past few years, it looks like he has absolutely no plans of slowing down this act. Hopefully, he will continue to drop dope shoes that his fans appreciate. At this point, the Travis Scott x Nike hype is not going anywhere. Whether or not you believe it is deserved, is another question entirely.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new Travis Scott sneaker, in the comments section below. Do you think this shoe can be the next big thing or is it destined to flop?

