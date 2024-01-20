Kota The Friend Spits With Ease On Upcoming Album Cut "Yuma"

Kota the Friend just has a knack for writing quick but memorable cuts. That is what he was able to do with his latest effort "Yuma." Another thing he likes to do is travel as a lot of song titles are either named after states, cities, and landmarks. Kota's last journey took him to the scenic West Coast state of "Oregon" for what is now the lead single to his upcoming album.

The prolific rapper hailing from Brooklyn has a long-standing series in his discography. Lyrics to GO has four entries with the most recent one dropping nearly a year ago to the day. Now, Kota will be introducing us to the fifth installment this coming Thursday, January 25. The project will feature 12 tracks and one feature/beat from the legendary Hit-Boy.

Listen To "Yuma" By Kota the Friend

Some of the names of the songs include "Milan," "Vienna," "Beijing," Alabama Hills," and "Yuma." The latter is the second and presumably last rollout single for Lyrics to GO Vol. 5. It is another short listen with sharp lyricism. Kota details how fun it is to travel across the country to perform. He also talks about living a free life while simultaneously thinking back to the unfortunate lives his ancestors lived.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Yuma," by Kota the Friend? Is this one of his better songs in recent memory? Will Lyrics to GO Vol. 5 be the best installment in the series, why or why not? Out of the two album singles, which one is better and why? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kota the Friend. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Great great grandma was picking the cane

The s*** is insane

My lineage remember the pain, I'm gettin' us paid

Nothing finna get in my way

A n**** free

Never living enslaved until im digging my grave

