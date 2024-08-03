Nike Sabrina 2 “Mirrored” Officially Revealed

The Sabrina 2 is taking off.

The Nike Sabrina 2, Sabrina Ionescu's signature sneaker, is getting ready to drop in the "Mirrored" colorway. This new release features a striking dark color scheme that combines black, grey, and metallic silver. The design is sleek and modern, perfectly reflecting Sabrina's dynamic style on the court. The upper is primarily black, with grey accents adding depth and contrast. Metallic silver details provide a futuristic touch, making the sneaker stand out. These elements can be found on the Swoosh, heel tab, and eyelets, giving the shoe a polished look.

The Nike Sabrina 2 "Mirrored" not only delivers in style but also in performance. The durable materials and advanced design cater to athletes who need reliable footwear for peak performance. This upcoming colorway is highly anticipated by fans of both Sabrina Ionescu and Nike basketball sneakers. The dark, mirrored theme adds a unique twist to the signature line, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. Overall, keep reading for the release date, as the Nike Sabrina 2 "Mirrored" is sure to be a popular addition to any collection.

"Mirrored" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a black midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from black mesh, with more grey and metallic silver overlays and details. One side displays a metallic silver Nike Swoosh, while the other side boasts a silver vertical Swoosh. Additionally, Sabrina's personal "S" logo is prominently showcased on the tongue.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “Mirrored” will be released on August 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike