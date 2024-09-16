Tito Jackson's Death Spawns Tributes From Questlove And DJ Premier

He was a Jackson 5 co-founder.

The music world suffered a tremendous loss on September 16. Tito Jackson, a founding member of the Jackson 5, has died. Jackson was 70 years old, and his death was confirmed by his family. The singer's three sons paid tribute to him via social media. That said, Tito Jackson's legacy goes beyond his famous lineage. Luminaries within the hip hop community, including Questlove and DJ Premier, took to Instagram to pay their respects to the late great.

Questlove posted a photograph of Tito Jackson alongside his famous brother, Michael, in the 1980s. He also articulated the impact that the Jackson 5 had on his own musical knowledge growing up. "All of the Jackson brothers are heroes to me," he explained. "I really don’t have the words right now. May the entire Jackson family find comfort & peace In this moment. Thank You Tito. rest in melody." Questlove has been vocal about his love for Tito Jackson and the rest of the titular group. In his memoir, Mo' Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, The Roots drummer talked about the Jackson 5's tireless schedule while on tour, and how it informed his perception of hard work.

DJ Premier Dubbed Tito Jackson An "Icon"

DJ Premier is a bit older than Questlove, so his tribute had more to do with the impact that Tito Jackson and the rest of the Jacksons had on him in real time. "My musical childhood is based on one of the ILLest groups: Jackson 5," the producer asserted. "To know all of their names back in 1970 when I was 4 years old, and their roles in the group has continued to carry the same effect." Premo also made sure to single out Tito Jackson for being part of what he considered to be the ultimate family group. "No family group has ever done it like them," he wrote. "Thank You for your contribution to shaping my professionalism in this music sh*t. SALUTE ICON."