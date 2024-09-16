Tito Jackson Passes Away At 70

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fool In Love Festival 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Tito Jackson of Jackson 5 and The Jacksons performs onstage during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
RIP to the Jackson 5 guitarist.

The music world suffered yet another tragedy this year, as Tito Jackson has reportedly passed away at 70 years of age. Per ET, authorities have identified no cause of death at press time, although longtime family friend Steve Manning suggested to the publication that he may have had a heart attack while on a road trip from New Mexico to Oklahoma. The Indiana native played guitar for his family's legendary group, the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons. While he initially did not record for them due to label constraints, he eventually stood up against his obstacles and laid a foundational groundwork for the group.

Reactions, tributes, and sympathies quickly emerged online upon news of this loss, including from Tito Jackson's sons. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," 3T (Taj, Taryll, and TJ) tweeted in the wee hours of Monday (September 16) after this news broke. "Our father Tito Jackson @titojackson5 was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Please remember to do what our father always preached, 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops and will forever miss you."

Read More: Michael Jackson Estate Secures $600 Million Sale Despite Mother’s Objections

RIP Tito Jackson

This is still a developing story, so we'll have to see what other information emerges in the near future surrounding Tito Jackson's heartbreaking loss. In the meantime, fans are remembering this key role in the Jackson family's artistic breakthrough. It was only after Tito was caught playing his father Joe's guitar after breaking a string that the patriarch convinced his sons to form a band. If not for that moment, then perhaps we wouldn't have witnessed history play out in the way that it did. After their Amateur Night victory at the Apollo Theater in August of 1967, the rest is history.

Sadly, this is not the first Jackson to transition to another plane, and he will not be the last. Nevertheless, Tito Jackson is far more than his absence. Many fans remembered him on social media for his quiet demeanor, his love of swing, his iconic solos and performances over the years, and his constant dedication to his family. Just under a week before his passing, Tito and his brothers Jackie and Marlon visited a memorial site to their brother Michael in Munich. He continued to perform up until his death.
Rest In Peace Tito Jackson.

Read More: Tito Jackson Says It’s Unfair To Mute Michael Jackson Over “Leaving Neverland”

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...