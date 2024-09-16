Tito Jackson Passes Away At 70

RIP to the Jackson 5 guitarist.

The music world suffered yet another tragedy this year, as Tito Jackson has reportedly passed away at 70 years of age. Per ET, authorities have identified no cause of death at press time, although longtime family friend Steve Manning suggested to the publication that he may have had a heart attack while on a road trip from New Mexico to Oklahoma. The Indiana native played guitar for his family's legendary group, the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons. While he initially did not record for them due to label constraints, he eventually stood up against his obstacles and laid a foundational groundwork for the group.

Reactions, tributes, and sympathies quickly emerged online upon news of this loss, including from Tito Jackson's sons. "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," 3T (Taj, Taryll, and TJ) tweeted in the wee hours of Monday (September 16) after this news broke. "Our father Tito Jackson @titojackson5 was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Please remember to do what our father always preached, 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops and will forever miss you."

RIP Tito Jackson

This is still a developing story, so we'll have to see what other information emerges in the near future surrounding Tito Jackson's heartbreaking loss. In the meantime, fans are remembering this key role in the Jackson family's artistic breakthrough. It was only after Tito was caught playing his father Joe's guitar after breaking a string that the patriarch convinced his sons to form a band. If not for that moment, then perhaps we wouldn't have witnessed history play out in the way that it did. After their Amateur Night victory at the Apollo Theater in August of 1967, the rest is history.