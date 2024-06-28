Michael Jackson's Son Prince Pens Tribute 15 Years After Singer's Death

Prince Jackson remembers the good times.

Michael Jackson cast a towering shadow over the music world. He transcended the medium altogether, and redefined what it meant to be a pop star, for better or worse. June 25 marked the 15th anniversary of Jackson’s passing, which led to various social media tributes from fans. The most notable statement released, however, was from the King of Pop’s own son, Prince Jackson.

Prince, who was only 12 years old when Michael Jackson died, posted a photo alongside his father on Instagram. “Miss you pops,” he wrote in the brief, albeit touching caption. “The world felt better with you in it.” Prince has made less controversial remarks about MJ than his sister, Paris, has, sticking mostly to happy childhood memories. He did just that during a KTLA interview back in March. Prince told the outlet that Michael Jackson never pushed him to pursue a career as an entertainer. “My dad used to say, ‘I don’t care what you want to be when you grow up, you just have to be the best at it,’” he recalled.

Prince Approves Of The Upcoming Michael Jackson Film

Michael Jackson’s legacy is more relevant than ever. The pop star’s career will serve as the focus of the upcoming film Michael, which is slated for release in April 2025. The titular role will be played by MJ’s nephew (and Prince’s cousin), Jaafar Jackson. Prince is not involved with the production, but he did give the film, and its creators, his blessing. He also posted a photo of Jaafar Jackson in character as MJ, and praised his performance. “Watching you perform and work your butt off,” Prince wrote on Instagram. “Is the closest I’ll ever come to watching my dad in concert and it’s been a dream come true! Proud of you cuz!”