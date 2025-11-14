Questlove Confirms A Posthumous D’Angelo Album Is On The Way

Entertainment: 64th Annual Grammy Awards -- Show
Apr 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Questlove presents the award for song of the year during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
There’s a posthumous D’Angelo project officially in the pipeline.

Fans of D’Angelo are about to get something they’ve been hoping for ever since the R&B icon passed away last month. According to Questlove, there’s a posthumous D’Angelo project officially in the pipeline. And it might be arriving sooner than people think.

Questlove shared the news during a red carpet interview with The National News Network at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend. When asked about unreleased material, he didn’t dodge the question at all. Instead, he hinted that the music left behind is special and absolutely coming. “You’ll see soon,” he said. “With him, it’s always the sound of yesterday but for the future. And this record is no different. So when it comes out, you’ll know.”

That one line was enough to confirm. D’Angelo had a reputation for taking his time between albums and refusing to drop anything until it felt perfect. So hearing that a full project exists, and that it’s in line with the forward-thinking, soul-bending style he was known for, has fans already emotional and excited.

Questlove Teased He Will Be On The Album

Questlove wasn’t the only one who hinted at where D’Angelo was creatively before he passed. Raphael Saadiq, another longtime collaborator, revealed last year that D’Angelo was in a strong headspace and fully tapped into the music. Speaking on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast in September 2024, Saadiq shared, “D’s in a good space right now … I called him and he was like, ‘I got this track — you gotta get on it!’”

The fact that two of his closest musical brothers were still actively working with him makes the idea of a posthumous album feel even more meaningful. Fans aren’t just getting leftover scraps or unfinished drafts. It sounds like D’Angelo was genuinely creating, exploring, and building something real before his final days.

No release date has been announced yet, but with Questlove saying “you’ll see soon,” it’s clear the rollout is already in motion.

