Questlove Gets FOMO From Eminem & LL Cool J Linking Up

We most often see our favourite rappers coming together in cities like New York or Los Angeles, but Detroit is another well-known hip-hop hot spot too. This past weekend, LL Cool J and Eminem linked up in Slim Shady’s hometown to take a few photos. The pair also grabbed a bite to eat at the 8 Mile star’s Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant, though it seems their afternoon out together may have left another famous artist experiencing some serious FOMO.

As HipHopDX reports, The Roots star Questlove commented on Cool’s recent Instagram post commerating his day out with Eminem. “When legends hit the city, you know it’s always on! 💪🏾 @llcoolj and @eminem linked up ahead of tonight’s F.O.R.C.E Tour in Detroit and the pics say it all,” the caption on @rockthebell’s IG post reads. Beneath it, Quest chimed in, “Damn son why didn’t he pull up? He shoulda rocked [with] us!”

Eminem and LL Cool J Hit Up Mom’s Spaghetti in Detroit

It seems Quest was hoping to have seen the “Mockingbird” hitmaker at The Roots’ Detroit concert with LL Cool J, but the opportunity was missed. There were still plenty of other household names in the building, however, including Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, MC Lyte, Ice-T, and Common all made appearances on stage as guests. Now that the multi-talent has made his desire to rock with Em clear, we can only hope that the two creatives will have the chance to join forces the next time The Roots put on a show in Michigan.

Speaking of missed musical opportunities, earlier this month LL Cool J reflected on his joint album with 50 Cent that never saw the light of day. While hip-hop heads would still love to hear the project on DSPs, it doesn’t seem likely that we will anytime soon. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

