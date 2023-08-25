YSL RICO Co-Defendants Remain Behind Bars As Trial Placed On Hold Until End Of The Month

When Young Thug was first arrested in 2022, it’s unlikely he thought he’d remain behind bars over a year later. Unfortunately for the So Much Fun hitmaker, things have been moving slower than expected in the YSL RICO trial. While Gunna and others regained their freedom after taking a plea deal, Thugger has been denied bond four times now. The jury selection process began months ago. As HipHopDX reports, officials have yet to seat even one of 12 members. This is in part due to the rapper’s well-known presence in Georgia.

On Thursday (August 24), Law & Crime Network confirmed that there will be a halt in the YSL RICO hearings and proceedings until the end of the month. “Defendant Cordarius Dorsey is currently on trial for murder in an unrelated case in front of another judge,” Cathy Russon reported via Twitter. “Therefore, no more activities will happen until that case has concluded,” she added, along with an expected return date of August 31. In Russon’s accompanying video, Thug makes an appearance in the courtroom, looking crisp in a white sweater and sneakers. He briefly stops to speak with his legal team before taking a seat.

Young Thug Appears in Court for YSL RICO Update

No more #YSL hearings/jury selection until Aug. 31. Defendant Cordarius Dorsey is currently on trial for murder in an unrelated case in front of another judge. Therefore, no more activities will happen until that case has concluded. #YoungThug (video of Williams entering court… pic.twitter.com/EBplAgEoBh — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 24, 2023

Regardless of the time things are taking, the 32-year-old continues to move forward with confidence and optimism that he’ll soon be reunited with his friends and family. Countless other rappers have been doing their part to support the multi-talent as he’s stuck in jail. Drake is among those doing the most lately. From providing two features for Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS album to wearing a hoodie dedicated to his frequent collaborator, his love is obvious.

Elsewhere, it was recently reported that Young Thug and his co-defendants could be in some hot water. Apparently, they’ve been creating security issues for officers while awaiting their fate in jail. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

