hypocrisy
- Pop CulturePlies Calls Out Donald Trump's Hypocrisy Over Shooting LootersThe rapper wonders why the former president would advocate for shooting robbers and support those who rioted on January 6.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJanelle Monáe Called A "Hypocrite" Amid Topless EraSocial media users are calling Monáe a hypocrite as her 2013 comments resurface.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsLaura Ingraham Offers Hypocritical Drew Brees Take After LeBron CriticismLaura Ingraham's take on Drew Brees' recent comments is a slap in the face to LeBron James.By Alexander Cole
- GramAyesha Curry Labeled A Hypocrite After Posting Sexy Bikini ShotsAfter Ayesha Curry posted some photos of herself posing in a bikini, she was called out for her hypocrisy due to some past remarks about showing skin.By Lynn S.
- SportsJason Whitlock Called Out For Kobe Bryant Tribute Despite Well-Known Disdain For HimTwitter was not having it.By Lynn S.
- BeefT.I. Calls Out Wack 100's Social Media Hypocrisy: "Until It’s In My Face It’s Fake”T.I. made a very keen observation about how all the hate is taking place behind a screen.By Lynn S.
- NewsBlac Chyna Calls Rob Kardashian A "Hypocrite" By Not Allowing Their Daughter On Her ShowShe's not having it.By hnhh
- SportsNick Young Feels A Type Of Way About 6ix9ine, R. Kelly & "Snitch Culture"Nick Young issues a few biting words on the hypocrisy of contemporary culture.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Responds To Claims His Beef With Floyd Mayweather Is Over Tiny, Not GucciT.I. explains the reason behind releasing "F**k N***a."By Aron A.
- MusicVic Mensa Called Out For Previously Assaulting Ex-GirlfriendVic Mensa gets called out for admitting to assaulting an ex-girlfriend after his XXXTENTACION diss.By Aron A.
- SocietyJimmy Kimmel Roasts Fox News For Switching Tones On Kanye WestThere's a double-standard at play.By Zaynab