Music
6ix9ine Mocks Young Thug And Lil Baby In Visual For "FAX" Diss
6ix9ine officially dropped his Young Thug diss track titled "FAX (Call Me Wham)" after teasing it in early September.
By
Zachary Horvath
October 17, 2025