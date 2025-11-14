Big Guy (From “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”) – Song by Ice Spice

BY Tallie Spencer 176 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 10.07.56 PM Screenshot 2025-11-13 at 10.07.56 PM
Ice Spice maintains her signature vibe and energy on this track.

Ice Spice pops back out with “Big Guy,” a playful single from the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Even though it’s tied to an animated film, Ice stays fully in her lane. Catchy one-liners, flirt-heavy bars, and that calm-but-cocky delivery that made her a superstar. The Bronx rapper has been teasing new music for months, and while fans expected another club smash, “Big Guy” is an unexpected twist. She blends her drill-influenced flow with bouncy, colorful production that mirrors SpongeBob’s world without ever feeling kiddie or watered down. It’s still very much an Ice Spice record. Short, quotable, and built for TikTok.

Release Date: November 14, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quoteable Lyrics From Big Guy

Off the wake up, I'm feeling my best (Like)
I bend over, I do my lil' stretch (Like)
Ain't a jellyfish, but I'm the catch

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Ice Spice Will Have Role In Forthcoming "SpongeBob" Film 576
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Relationships Ice Spice Reveals What She Loves Most About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce 1.6K
Ice Spice Y2K! World Tour In New York Music Cleotrapa Claims Ice Spice Is Using Ozempic Amid Feud With Her Former Friend 1.8K
2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show Tech Ice Spice's Next Collab Could Be Pinkydoll, If NPC Streamer Has Her Way 1.6K
Comments 1