Big Guy (From “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”) – Song by Ice Spice

Ice Spice pops back out with “Big Guy,” a playful single from the upcoming The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. Even though it’s tied to an animated film, Ice stays fully in her lane. Catchy one-liners, flirt-heavy bars, and that calm-but-cocky delivery that made her a superstar. The Bronx rapper has been teasing new music for months, and while fans expected another club smash, “Big Guy” is an unexpected twist. She blends her drill-influenced flow with bouncy, colorful production that mirrors SpongeBob’s world without ever feeling kiddie or watered down. It’s still very much an Ice Spice record. Short, quotable, and built for TikTok.