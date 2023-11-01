What Is Bad Bunny’s Best-Selling Album?

In 2023, few artists are as big as Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican superstar has been the most streamed artist on Spotify for the past three years in a row. Following a record-breaking 2022 with two sold-out tours and dropping Spotify’s most streamed album of all time with Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny claimed he would be taking a well-deserved break in 2023. However, he is back with his fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

On top of his latest release, he is preparing to embark on an arena tour of North America in 2024. The King Of Latin Trap" has only grown in popularity since coming onto the scene and has released numerous albums that have become massively successful. With a prolific catalog and a brand new release, it begs the question of what Bad Bunny’s best-selling album actually is. That award goes to his 2018 debut album, X 100PRE.

Read More: Bad Bunny Tops “Billboard” Album Chart, Offset At #5

The Biggest Name in Latin Music

Surprisingly, Bad Bunny’s highest-selling album to date is not Un Verano Sin Ti, his Grammy-nominated and Spotify record-shattering album from 2022. In fact, it does not even have an RIAA Latin certification yet. The album that preceded it, 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo is currently certified 6x Latin platinum. Additionally, YHLQMDLG, also released in 2020, is 24x Latin platinum. While both are impressive achievements, their certifications do not come close to X 100PRE. His debut album is Latin Diamond, which is equivalent to 600,000 units.

Since X 100PRE’s release almost five years ago, Bad Bunny’s status as a superstar has grown immensely. It is notably his lowest charting album, peaking at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 compared to his three number-one albums and YHLQMDLG, which hit No. 2. The album's chart position versus its sales is quite remarkable. It is a testament to Bad Bunny’s devout fanbase and their continued they have continued to stream the album. Aside from its trap-centric sound, what sets X 100PRE apart from his other chart-topping and multi-platinum albums is that it features his biggest hit to date.

X 100PRE Contains Bad Bunny’s Biggest Hit

Bad Bunny’s debut album is primarily Latin trap, the subgenre that he helped propel to the forefront of Latin pop. Like each of his albums, it is wildly eclectic, drawing influences from reggaeton, Dembow, pop, and hip-hop. With each of his subsequent releases, Bad Bunny has been churning out massive hit records that transcend genres and language barriers. However, much of X 100PRE’s commercial success can be attributed to its major hit single, “MÍA.” An all-star collaboration between two of the biggest names in the industry, the song sees Bad Bunny team up with Drake, who sings entirely in Spanish for the first time in his career. With no surprise, the song was an instant chart-topping hit, eventually reaching the status of 5x Latin diamond.

While Bad Bunny has crafted plenty of major hits since “MÍA,” his collaboration with Drake has contributed to the success of X 100PRE, making it his best-selling album to date. The two recently reconnected for “Gently” from Drake’s new album, For All the Dogs. Their latest collaboration may not have necessarily captured the magic of “MÍA." However, their initial link-up gave Bad Bunny the biggest hit of his career so far.

Read More: Drake Releases “For All The Dogs” Ft. J. Cole, SZA, Bad Bunny & More

X 100PRE: A Groundbreaking Best-Seller

In the five years since the release of X 100PRE, the Puerto Rican superstar has generated an impressive discography with a dynamic range. As Bad Bunny continues to explore uncharted musical territory and reach new commercial heights in the process, his debut album, X 100PRE still remains his best-selling album.

[via] [via]