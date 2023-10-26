Air Jordan 6 “Olympics” Is Making A Big Return Next Year

The Air Jordan 6, a beloved classic, is making a comeback in 2024. This iconic silhouette is renowned for its high-top design, visible Air cushioning, and sleek aesthetics. Notably, the Air Jordan 6 is revisiting the "Olympics" colorway. This color scheme first made waves during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. It features a patriotic mix of white, navy, and red accents, paying homage to the American flag and Michael Jordan's Olympic journey. The Air Jordan 6, originally released in 1991, quickly became a favorite on and off the basketball court. Its unique lace lock and bold heel tab add a distinctive flair to the design.

The "Olympics" colorway represents a fusion of sports and style, making it a go-to choice for sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike. Sneaker collectors and fans can anticipate the return of the Air Jordan 6 "Olympics" in 2024, celebrating this iconic shoe's enduring legacy and its role in Olympic history. It's an exciting opportunity to relive a piece of sneaker history and sport a timeless look that's all about winning. Overall, this pair is coming back and you can guarantee it's going to be a big release. Nostalgic sneakerheads will love a piece of sneaker history, and the new sneakerheads will love the color scheme.

Read More: Nike Dunk Mid “Halloween” Available For Purchase Right Now

"Olympics" Air Jordan 6

The sneakers feature a blue and clear sole, and a white and navy midsole. A blue leather base forms the uppers, featuring numerous white leather overlays. The heel tab and tongue showcase additional navy accents. Jordan branding, in red, adorns both the tongue and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway that represents the United States. Keep an eye out for official images of the release, as the images above are from the 2000 release.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 "Olympics" is going to drop in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Nike NOCTA Glide “Triple White” Releases This Week: Details

[Via]