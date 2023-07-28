Air Jordan 12 “Field Purple” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 12 is a renowned sneaker model from the Jordan Brand, celebrated for its iconic design and historical significance. First released in 1996, this shoe marked a new era in basketball footwear. Its unique features, like the leather upper and distinctive stitching, set it apart from other basketball sneakers. The Air Jordan 12 was the shoe Michael Jordan wore during his 5th NBA Championship victory, making it a symbol of triumph and excellence.

The design draws inspiration from traditional Japanese culture, with the rising sun motif on the shoe’s tongue. The silhouette’s durability and support make it a top choice for both on-court performance and casual wear. Over the years, the Air Jordan 12 has seen various colorways and collaborations, solidifying its status as a sneaker icon. It’s enduring popularity and cultural impact have made it a must-have for sneaker collectors and fans of Michael Jordan’s legacy.

Read More: Air Jordan 2 “Black Cement” New In-Hand Photos

“Field Purple” Air Jordan 12

Image via Nike

This pair of Air Jordan 12s feature a purple rubber sole with a purple midsole. The sole features yellow accents which are just barely visible in the photos. The upper is made of black premium leather with a prominent purple leather overlay. Gold lace locks add a touch of class to the sneaker and Jordan branding is found on the tongue, in purple. Also, the heels feature a yellow Jumpman with other purple accents, completing the “Field Purple” colorway. Overall, these sneakers feature a classic colorway in a classic silhouette. A blast of purple and a sleek black upper complete these anticipated Jordans.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Field Purple” is releasing on August 19th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Smoke Gum” Coming Soon

[Via]