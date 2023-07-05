Overall, the Air Jordan 12 stands out as an exceptional sneaker in the Jumpman lineup. Despite not receiving the same level of attention as its counterparts, it retains its astonishing qualities. Throughout its existence, this sneaker has introduced a variety of captivating color options. Notably, the iconic “Flu Game” edition from 1997 instantly comes to mind, a timeless classic that has endured the test of time. Undoubtedly, it is these distinctive colorways that have contributed to the widespread adoration the AJ12 enjoys today.

As a celebrated classic, the Air Jordan 12 has continually unveiled an array of fresh color schemes over time. The brand behind the Jumpman logo consistently seeks innovation and introduces new creations. In the year 2023, numerous new models of the Jordan 12 are set to be released. Nevertheless, as we still have a generous seven months remaining in the year, we can eagerly anticipate teasers and previews of these upcoming releases. Recently, a noteworthy example has been unveiled in the form of the “Brilliant Orange” Air Jordan 12.

“Brilliant Orange” Air Jordan 12

Image via Nike

The sneaker follows the usual Air Jordan 12 color blocking. The sole is a vibrant orange color that continues into part of the upper. The sneaker is crafted with tumbled leather, giving the sneaker a premium feel. Also, orange accents continue throughout the sneaker and can be found under the laces, on the Jumpman logo on the tongue, and on the heel in the form of different branding emblems. Overall, the sneaker is a classy silhouette and the “Brilliant Orange” colorway is executed to perfection.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Brilliant Orange” will be released on July 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

