LiAngelo Ball Flexes Alleged Pregnant Mistress As She Drags Floyd Mayweather Into Miss Nikki Baby Feud

Sep 26, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LiAngelo Ball (18) poses during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LiAngelo Ball's alleged new girlfriend claims Miss Nikki Baby is playing victim.

2025 was off to a great start for LiAngelo Ball until yesterday, when the mother of his children hopped online to put him on blast. According to Nikki Mudarris, who also goes by Miss Nikki Baby, Ball allegedly got another woman pregnant and has decided to start a new life with her. In a lengthy Instagram post about the debacle, she noted how their youngest child was born less than two months ago, making things even messier.

The other woman Ball is involved with quickly took to social media to fire back. In a video, Rashida Nicole explained that she doesn't think she's to blame in this situation and urged Nikki to stop posting about her. "People move on, things change. Yes, it may not be updated or addressed to the internet because it's not for y'all. People have private lives, we have real lives out here. You don't know what's going on [...] Y'all so quick to blame the woman," she said. "Half the time that lady don't even have her kids, let's be clear [...] The lady and her family are racist, I don't care what anybody says. She always got the n-word in her mouth you are not Black at all."

LiAngelo Ball Alleged Cheating Scandal Gets Messier

Rashida went on to share a photo of what appeared to be her and Ball at dinner together. "Meanwhile... 'Wine & dine,'" she captioned it. Now, Ball has taken to his own Instagram Story to share a flirty mirror selfie of him and Rashida, which he captioned with a simple black heart emoji. He isn't the only one doubling down either, as Rashida once again took to social media yesterday with a message for Nikki.

She accused the mother of three of playing victim, and hit her with some accusations of her own. "Weren't you texting [Ball] saying you were taking you and the kids to go see Floyd Mayweather?" she asked. "And we all know that Floyd don't even want you."

