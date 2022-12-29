It’s been nearly three years now since Pop Smoke’s tragic murder from a fatal home invasion gone wrong. He was only 20 years old. Unfortunately, a mural put up in his memory was allegedly vandalized yesterday.

DJ Akademiks took to his Instagram to report the news. “Someone vandalized Pop Smoke’s mural in Brooklyn,” reads the caption from the streamer. “Word to my dead[,] yall n*ccas are mad childish like wtf,” says a screenshot of a Snapchat of the damage. Based on the photo, it appears as though somebody is responsible for writing “Woo K” over top of the mural.

The mural was finished shortly after his passing, in July of 2020. It honors the late rapper’s legacy in Canarsie, Brooklyn, where Pop grew up. According to Complex, Hattas Public Murals is responsible for undertaking and painting the tribute.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of the late and beloved Pop Smoke. Much love to you all. And thank you to the community of #Canarsie for your overwhelming support as we painted this memorial mural,” the company wrote in an Instagram afterwards.

Four men have since been charged in Pop Smoke’s murder. They broke into the rented home while intending to rob the rapper of his jewelry. They took his watch during the invasion and subsequently sold it for $2,000. The alleged shooter is only 15 years old.

Ever since the “Dior” rapper’s untimely death, his estate has released two posthumous albums. The first of which is Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon. Releasing just five months after his passing, the project serves as a celebration of life and honors his legacy through songs like “Make It Rain” and “Got It On Me.”

The second one, Faith, saw a release in July of 2021. However, it isn’t as successful as its predecessor in continuing the Brooklyn native’s legacy. Fans and publications alike critique the album for containing too much filler content. Additionally, a common sentiment is that it has too many songs that are seemingly unfinished.

Long Live Pop Smoke. It’s certainly heartbreaking to see someone do this to a mural meant to honor him and his music.

