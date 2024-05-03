Al Green Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Sampling His Song On New Drake Diss "6:16 In LA"

2012 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival Presented By Shell - Day 3
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 29: Al Green performs as part of the 2012 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 29, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

It's speculated that Kendrick used the sample to hint at Drake's industry ties.

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar dropped yet another diss amid his ongoing feud with Drake, "6:16 In LA." For the time being, it's an Instagram exclusive. Fans hope, however, that it'll soon be widely available on DSPs and streaming services. On top of throwing various jabs at Drake, Kendrick disses DJ Akademiks on this latest track. He also name-drops Kash Doll, suggests that OVO Sound employees work for him, and more. "6:16 In LA" samples Al Green's 1972 "What a Wonderful Thing Love Is."

Amid all of the chatter surrounding Kendrick and Drake's lyrical battle, Al Green decided to chime in, sharing a vague reference to the sample on Twitter/X. He posted a link to his song, using its title as his caption. It's unclear whether or not he intended to show love to Kendrick's new track directly, but his commenters certainly think so. "We got al green sending subs," one social media user joked. "Drake getting cooked," another writes.

Al Green Subtly Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar's New Track

As listeners continue to dissect "6:16 In LA," some have pointed out that Drake's father Dennis Graham is the nephew of Willie Mitchell, who produced “What A Wonderful Thing Love Is." Growing up, Drizzy would spend summers in Memphis with his father's side of the family, including the Mitchells. It's speculated that Kendrick used the sample to indicate that he's aware of Drake's industry ties and to insinuate that he had some advantages on his journey to success.

Drake has yet to respond to Kendrick's diss from earlier in the week, "Euphoria," despite it being speculated that he'd drop something today. Some think that when he finally does it'll be huge, especially considering that he now has two songs to respond to. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's new Drake diss, "6:16 In LA"? Are you a fan of the Al Green sample? What about Al Green seemingly showing love to the song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

