Jermaine Dupri Chimes In On "The Real Big 3" Amid Kendrick Lamar, Drake, & J. Cole Feud

Jermaine Dupri says that he, Usher, and Bryan-Michael Cox are the "real big 3" amid Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake and J. Cole. He did so in a post on Instagram 20 years after the release of Confessions. "20 years later, the real BIG 3, celebrating Confessions (Fun Fact ) the iPhone didn’t even exist when we made this album," he captioned a photo of the three of them.

Fans celebrated the iconic album in the comments section. One wrote: "Wow! Another fun fact about the statistics of this record. 'When it was released there was no social networking. Facebook was not even for public use and as a college campus network it was only created 7 wks before confession hit the streets.'" Another added: "A very well put together album… solid… iconic… valuable… stands the tests of time…. & no skips!"

Jermaine Dupri & Usher Perform At The So So Def Anniversary Concert

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 23: Usher and Jermain Dupri perform at the So So Def 20th anniversary concert at the Fox Theater on February 23, 2013, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Usher recently celebrated the anniversary of Confessions on Instagram in a post of his own as well. “20 years ago today, we dropped the iconic ‘Confessions’ album, which is now 14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century,” he captioned the post. “The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession. Thank you to each and every important collaborator that was apart of this very special project that helped mold and shape my career as an artist. Without you, Confessions wouldn’t be the masterpiece it is. Here’s to the memories, the vibes, and the timeless music that continues to move us. Let’s keep making history!!” Check out Dupri's message below.

Jermaine Dupri Reflects On "Confessions"

As for Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake and J. Cole, he sent shockwaves across the hip-hop industry when he dissed the two on Metro Boomin and Future's new album, We Don't Trust You. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jermaine Dupri on HotNewHipHop.

