Tupac's Brother Reacts To Drake Went Too Far By Using AI Voice In His Kendrick Lamar Diss Track

Tupac's brother, Mopreme Shakur, reportedly gave his thoughts to TMZ Hip Hop about Drake using A.I. technology to replicate the West Coast legend's voice on his Kendrick Lamar diss track, "Taylor Made Freestyle." According to the publication, Mopreme thinks he went too far with this weaponization of 'Pac's voice for the sake of a rap battle. Apparently, he compared it to bringing a tank or dropping a nuclear bomb in a one-on-one battle, something that he thinks should stay a personal showdown with no external help. Mopreme also considered the context of this being rap beef (something that Tupac and other icons were no strangers to), acknowledging how the Toronto rapper just did this to get a rise out of K.Dot and his love for the "All Eyez On Me" MC.

Furthermore, Mopreme Shakur also commented on a point of retort that Drake fans have for people criticizing his use of A.I. technology here. OVO supporters called out Kendrick Lamar's "conversation" with Tupac Shakur on "Mortal Man" off of To Pimp A Butterfly, which he constructed using old interview clips and re-contextualizing them with new questions from the former TDE MC. However, Mopreme actually co-signed this specific homage according to TMZ Hip Hop due to its presentation as a respectful tribute that touches on the themes that 'Pac was actually passionate about in that interview. All that aside, he said that he's got love for both MCs in this head-to-head, and for J. Cole as well. Mopreme wants them to stay focused on the sport, but to avoid incendiary moments like these and prevent violence from taking over.

Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" Diss Against Kendrick Lamar Using A.I. Tupac & Snoop Dogg Voices

Of course, Mopreme Shakur said that he loves hearing his brother's voice, but not in this combative and exploitative context. Still, according to TMZ Hip Hop, apparently Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" made him realize that this technology is "a hell of a tool." But for younger generations specifically, Mopreme fears that they won't be able to tell the difference between the real and fake 'Pac. As for who's "winning" this beef right now, he thinks they still have more in store, so he can't call a victor just yet.

Meanwhile, what do you think about that last point, and about this A.I. situation as a whole? Did you catch what Snoop Dogg had to say about it after Drizzy used his A.I. voice, too? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest on Mopreme and Tupac Shakur, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

