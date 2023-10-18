Tupac Was Extremely Close To Signing With Bad Boy Records According To His Brother

Tupac's mystique will never die and this recent news drop is another reason why. More and more information about the murder of the legendary artist continues to come out. We finally have more headway on who committed the crime and we are sure more will be unearthed. This latest bit of information circles back to Tupac's musical career. As most people know, he was a part of Death Row Records. It is the label that associates itself with names like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight, Nate Dogg, and so many other legends. However, Tupac had a chance to join another iconic music group.

According to HipHopDX, the brother of the late rapper, Mopreme Shakur recently spoke with The Art of Dialogue. In the interview, Mopreme revealed some interesting news. When 'Pac was released from jail in 1995, he was seriously considering joining Bad Boy Records. Mopreme said, "There was a point 'Pac was considering going to Bad Boy before his relationship with Death Row. He wanted to be on a Black label... He wanted to be with the brothers."

Mopreme Shakur Explains What Went Down With Tupac

However, it never worked out that way, obviously. What ultimately led to Tupac inking the contract with Death Row, was some battle of powers. Namely, Diddy had more say and control, according to Mopreme. "Over time, things happened, and 'Pac started seeing things. Biggie was on Puffy’s label so with them two, it was Puffy calling the shots. There was some legitimate problems there." It would have been incredible to see both of the biggest rappers in the world be on the same label. Who knows what material we could have gotten.

