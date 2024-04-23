Suge Knight Says Drake's Use Of A.I. 2Pac Is A "Bad Look," Calls Out Snoop Dogg For Late Rapper's "Downfall"

Suge Knight criticized Drake's use of A.I. to create a verse from the likeness of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg on his latest Kendrick Lamar diss, "Taylor Made Freestyle." Not only did he think using 'Pac as a "pawn" was lame, but he also blamed Snoop Dogg for the late rapper's demise and said putting them on a song together is a "bad look." Knight discussed the track during the latest episode of his Collect Call podcast.

“Young people do what young people do. It’s y’all turn, but regarding the homie ‘Pac, he wasn’t no chump,” he said. “Putting him on a song and dissing Kendrick [Lamar] for everybody entertainment — that ain’t how it go. Then putting him on a song with Snoop, who was a part of his downfall and exit, ain’t ever a good look. ‘Pac was a king on that chessboard. He never was a pawn, so he can’t make him be a pawn now.”

Suge Knight Poses With 2Pac & Dr. Dre On "California Love" Set

From left, American record executive Suge Knight (born Marion Knight Jr), Rap musician Tupac Shakur (1971 - 1996), and rapper and producer Dr Dre (born Andre Young) on the set of Shakur's 'California Love' music video, El Mirage, California, October 13, 1995. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg also reacted to the track, sharing a video of himself on Instagram seemingly confused by the drama. “They did what? When? How? Are you sure? [Sigh] Y’all have a good night,” he said after the song dropped. “Why everybody calling my phone, blowing me up? What the f*ck— what happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Good night.” Additionally, 2Pac's brother, Mopreme Shakur, told TMZ he wasn't a fan of how Drake weaponized the late rapper for a beef.

Suge Knight Speaks On Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle"

