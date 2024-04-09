Suge Knight Delivers Advice To J Cole After Kendrick Lamar Apology Turns Sour

Suge Knight is someone who has always offered his opinion on big topics within the hip-hop world. Overall, he has mostly done so from prison. As many of you already know, Suge is serving a prison sentence. However, he has been able to connect with fans through his podcast called Collect Call. Regardless of what is going on in the world, Suge finds some time to talk about it. One of the biggest stories in the genre right now involves J. Cole, who offered an apology to Kendrick Lamar after a recent diss track.

Cole is being ripped apart online these days. Overall, fans are not happy with his decision to apologize, and they are making that very much known. This prompted the famous label executive to give Cole a bit of advice on how to handles these things, in the future. “Kendrick Lamar… he’s the only muthafucka with a cigar,” Suge said. “J. Cole, you’re supposed to say what you mean and mean what you say. To be the best, you gotta beat the best. It’s a contact sport. As we used to say back in the day, if you don’t want to be a gangsta rapper, go be R&B.”

Suge Knight Speaks

Overall, one could say this is some harsh advice. However, it isn't any harsher than what has already been said in regard to all of this. Most fans are extremely disappointed in Cole right now. Moreover, some believe this spells the end of hip-hop as a competitive sport. Having said all of that, it is easy to see why Suge would have this kind of take.

Furthermore, let us know what you think of this take from Suge Knight, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Cole actually made a huge mistake by apologizing? Is there a way for him to come back from all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Overall, we will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

