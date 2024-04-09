Suge Knight Delivers Advice To J Cole After Kendrick Lamar Apology Turns Sour

The J Cole apology continues to elicit hot takes.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
680 Views
Belvedere Ultra Lounge Day 4 At Club OPM

Suge Knight is someone who has always offered his opinion on big topics within the hip-hop world. Overall, he has mostly done so from prison. As many of you already know, Suge is serving a prison sentence. However, he has been able to connect with fans through his podcast called Collect Call. Regardless of what is going on in the world, Suge finds some time to talk about it. One of the biggest stories in the genre right now involves J. Cole, who offered an apology to Kendrick Lamar after a recent diss track.

Cole is being ripped apart online these days. Overall, fans are not happy with his decision to apologize, and they are making that very much known. This prompted the famous label executive to give Cole a bit of advice on how to handles these things, in the future. “Kendrick Lamar… he’s the only muthafucka with a cigar,” Suge said. “J. Cole, you’re supposed to say what you mean and mean what you say. To be the best, you gotta beat the best. It’s a contact sport. As we used to say back in the day, if you don’t want to be a gangsta rapper, go be R&B.”

Read More: Suge Knight Accuses Jewell Of Murder

Suge Knight Speaks

Overall, one could say this is some harsh advice. However, it isn't any harsher than what has already been said in regard to all of this. Most fans are extremely disappointed in Cole right now. Moreover, some believe this spells the end of hip-hop as a competitive sport. Having said all of that, it is easy to see why Suge would have this kind of take.

Furthermore, let us know what you think of this take from Suge Knight, in the comments section down below. Do you think that Cole actually made a huge mistake by apologizing? Is there a way for him to come back from all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Overall, we will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Suge Knight Will Start Prison Podcast

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Marion "Suge" Knight Court AppearanceMusicSuge Knight Clowned For Posting Intimate 2Pac Shower Photo
Hollywood Unlocked Social Impact Brunch Powered By PrettyLittleThing.comMusicSuge Knight's Son Weighs In On His Dad's Podcast: "He's Telling The Truth"
suge knight podcastMusicCollect Calls With Suge Knight: What We Know
Hollywood Unlocked Social Impact Brunch Powered By PrettyLittleThing.comMusicSuge Knight's Son Comes To His Defense Amid Gossip