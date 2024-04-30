Suge Knight Weighs In On "Euphoria" Diss: "Round One Goes To Kendrick"

Suge Knight is a polarizing figure in hip-hop. He's the bodyguard who co-founded Death Row Records. He was the driver of the car when 2Pac got shot. He's currently behind bars for voluntary manslaughter, and won't be eligible for parole until 2034. He does, however, have opinions on the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef. Knight hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on Lamar's long-awaited diss record, "Euphoria." His response was predictable in some ways, yet surprising in others.

For starters, Knight came out as pro K. Dot. Not one single hip-hop fan in surprised to hear this. "Round one goes to Kendrick Lamar," he tweeted. It was the rest of the post that caught fans off guard. Knight, a notoriously violent criminal, decided to use the Drake vs. Lamar beef as a platform to condemn colorism and violence within the Black community.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans Theorize This "Euphoria" Lyric References Drake's Alleged Sexual Assault Payout

Suge Knight Condemned The Colorism In K. Dot's Diss

This was sparked, presumably, by the ongoing mockery of Drake for being light-skinned, and therefore not as authentic as Lamar. "Youngin let’s stop saying light skinned people aren’t black," Knight asserted. "Cause the police think otherwise. Black is Black. That creates division amongst ourselves, and I ain’t f**kin with that." Some X users commended Knight for speaking out on the topic, but others criticized him for being a hypocrite given his past indiscretions. Then there those who simply wanted to know why Knight had access to X.

Those who have been plugged into the Drake vs Lamar beef know, however, that Suge Knight has been giving his opinion the whole time. He was extremely critical of Drake for using an AI-generated 2Pac on the diss record "Taylor Made Freestyle." He even dedicated a segment to it on his podcast Collect Calls. "Putting him on a song and dissing Kendrick for everybody entertainment-- that ain’t how it go," Knight asserted. "Then putting him on a song with Snoop, who was a part of his downfall and exit, ain’t ever a good look. He never was a pawn."

Do you agree with Suge Knight's take? Is Kendrick up 1-0?

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria": 6 Bars Drake Needs To Respond To