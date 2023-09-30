Snoop Dogg To Have His Own A.I. Chatbot

Recently, Meta announced their plans to roll out some new A.I. chatbots on Instagram and Facebook. The A.I. chatbots embody the personas of various celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Tom Brady, MrBeast, and more. Snoop Dogg will even have his own A.I. chatbot, allowing fans to strike up a conversation with the Doggfather himself.

Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the new technology at Meta Connect 2023 earlier this week, giving fans a look at the upcoming feature and revealing the list of celebrities who will have bots. He explained that he wanted each bot to have a distinct personality, and provided descriptions of each one's persona. Snoop Dogg is listed as "Dungeon Master," and prompts users to "choose [their] own adventure" with him. “This isn’t just gonna be about answering queries,” Zuckerberg described. “This is about entertainment and about helping you do things to connect with the people around you.”

Meta Launching Celebrity A.I. Chatbots On Instagram And Facebook

Snoop Dogg performs during the "H.S. Reunion Tour" at Golden 1 Center on August 25, 2023 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Zuckerberg says that for now, the A.I. chatbots will simply share their responses to users via text. A voice feature for each bot, however, is expected to arrive sometime at the beginning of next year. It's no surprise that the cultural icon will soon have his own A.I. chatbot, and fans are sure to have fun with it.

This isn't the first time the worlds of Snoop Dogg and A.I. have collided. Back in May, Snoop attended the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference, where he spoke about his own experience chatting with an A.I. model. He said that he was blown away by the technology, also comparing it to something he'd see in movies as a kid. "Like, me and this n***a can hold a real conversation," he told the audience. "Like for real for real. It's blowing my mind because I watched movies on this as a kid years ago when I used to see this s**t. I'm like, 'What is going on?'" What do you think of Meta launching a Snoop Dogg AI chatbot? Will you be chatting with it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Snoop Dogg.

