- TechSnoop Dogg To Have His Own A.I. ChatbotFans will soon be able to strike up a conversation with the Doggfather himself.By Caroline Fisher
- GramThe Game Shoots His Shot With LeToya Luckett During D'Angelo's "Verzuz"The Game tried getting LeToya Luckett's attention in the comments during Saturday's "Verzuz."By Cole Blake
- MusicEminem Is Working On "Fack 2"During the live-chat for Eminem's MMLP20 anniversary, the rapper announced that he is working on "Fack 2."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem Reveals His Favorite Song & His Most Underrated RapperEminem names his favorite song of his, his most underrated rapper, his favorite project out right now, and more during the live-chat for the MMLP20 anniversary.By Alex Zidel
- LifeTwitter Gives Itself A Friendly Face Lift By Launching "twttr" PrototypeTwitter hopes to stimulate "healthier conversation" with its new prototype.By Devin Ch
- MusicKehlani Addresses "Cancel Culture" And Its Effect On R. Kelly & XXXTentacionKehlani has a refreshing perspective on "Cancel Culture" in 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicJ. Cole's Inner Dad Comes Out, As He Grapples With Instagram LiveInstagram Live 1 - J. Cole 0.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Talks Alleged Drake Diss, Ghostwriting, & More In Sway Interview Pt. 4Watch part 4 in Eminem's sit-down interview with Sway. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Invites Fans To Call & Text Her: "Wishing I Had Someone To Talk To"Chat with "Your girl, Amber Rose."By Zaynab
- MusicJ Cole Co-Signs XXXTentacion In No Jumper InterviewJ. Cole chops it out with Adam22, talks XXXTentacion, religion, and more.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWaka Flocka Talks Dropping The "Vegan Card" & Gives Update On "Flockaveli 2"Waka Flocka Flame is no longer preaching the vegan ways of life.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyler, The Creator Breaks Down "Flower Boy": "I'm Not Depressed At All"OFWGKTA's Tyler, The Creator exclusively opens up on his last album drop. By Chantilly Post
- TechInstagram Introduces Activity Status For Your DMs & Users Are Not HappyInstagram makes it a little harder to dodge any DMs.By Chantilly Post
- MusicAkademiks Fires Back At Vic Mensa On "Everyday Struggle"Akademiks stands up for himself, fires back at Vic mensa. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Talks Drake Beef, 50 Cent In New InterviewMeek Mill gets real about his past.By Matt F
- MusicChance The Rapper & Russ Reach Out To SoundcloudChance the Rapper and Russ want to help.By Matt F