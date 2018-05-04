Extra
- TV50 Cent Can't Stop Trolling STARZ, Drags "Extra" Host Billy Bush50 Cent continues to rip into STARZ. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Speaks On Bob Saget & Feeling Like Her Life "Is In Shambles"Prior to her reported arrest in Georgia, Haddish gave a brief update about how she currently feels about her career.By Erika Marie
- SportsShaq Shows Photo Of Him & Kobe As Old Men, Reveals He Lost Family To COVID-19Shaq reflects on the losses he's endured this year and shares a photo of himself alongside Kobe Bryant that imagines them as old men.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Marvels Over Incredibly Realistic Tattoo Of HimselfLeBron James has received plenty of tributes over the years.By Alexander Cole
- TVDrea Kelly Addresses Accusations That She Lied About Being Abused By R. KellyThe singer's ex-wife said she wasn't prepared for the "victim-shaming."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Kim Supports Peaceful Protests But Tells PETA Not To Get In Her Personal SpaceShe says she understands and supports their cause.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBrad Pitt Praises Kanye West's Music: "He Was One Of The First To Be Raw & Open"The bromance continues.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureA.J. Calloway Fired From "Extra" Following Sexual Misconduct AccusationsThe host has denied the allegations.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment"Avengers: End Game" Will Be Re-Released With Extra Footage: Report"Avengers: Endgame" reloaded. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Extra" Will Not Investigate A.J. Calloway Following New Sexual Assault AllegationsThey have yet to receive an internal "complaint."By Zaynab
- EntertainmentA.J. Calloway Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two More WomenOne of the two women goes into explicit detail of her night with A.J.By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Says Mariah Carey Collaboration Is "Not In The Works"The Mariah Carey & Cardi B collaboration hasn't come into fruition yet. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentShe-Venom Gets More Time To Shine In "Venom" Blu-Ray Release"She isn't willing to settle."By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Says She Always Gets An Extra Hotel Room Just For Her Clothes & MakeupKylie Jenner says she needs an extra hotel room wherever she travels for her clothes & makeup. By Kevin Goddard
- SongsListen To Lucky Daye's Funky "Extra"Get into Lucky Daye.By Milca P.
- MusicStevie J Gets His First Face Tattoo For Faith EvansStevie J flaunts his new ink in honor of his current wife, Faith Evans.By Zaynab
- LifeRussell Simmons' Attorney Responds To New Rape AllegationsRussell Simmons' camp responds to Sil Lai Abrams' story.By Milca P.
- SocietyRussell Simmons & A.J. Calloway Accused Of Sexual Assault By Sil Lai AbramsNew allegations against Russell Simmons and "Extra" host A.J. Calloway.By Milca P.
- SocietyMcDonald's Sued For $5 Million By Two Customers Due To Unwanted CheeseThe two angry patrons are seeking justice, and then some. By David Saric
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Reveals She & Gabrielle Union Reconciled After 17-Year FeudThe actress opened up in a new interview. By David Saric