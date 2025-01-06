Busta Rhymes Shocks Fans With Staggering Weight Loss Reveal

The rapper looks radically different.

Busta Rhymes has been around for a long time. He's subsequently had many different styles. The rapper has rocked dreads, a fade, and various physical forms. He's graced album covers with a thin appearance and a large, muscular one. Fans were not prepared for Busta Rhymes' appearance at the top of the new year, however. The rapper took to Instagram on January 6 to show off his new physique. He was not only thinner, but he was so confident in his appearance that he posted a bathroom mirror selfie!

Busta Rhymes made it clear that he was thankful for his health and his appearance heading into 2025. So thankful, in fact, that he felt the need to share with fans. "The blessings don't stop so we won't ever stop. Grand rising don't block your blessings and be great people," the rapper wrote in all caps. He then noted that he went to the bathroom to wash up, but was feeling himself so much that he stopped what he was doing for a selfie moment. "It was a rubble dubble 5 minutes it lasted," Busta Rhymes added. "The more or said you are conceited bastard!."

Busta Rhymes Has Lost 64 Pounds Since Last Fall

The rapper didn't go into detail about his shocking weight loss, but TMZ provided some crucial details. An insider close to Busta Rhymes claimed that he has lost 64 pounds since last fall. The reason? Busta simply wanted to change up his eating habits and live a better, healthier lifestyle. The rapper reportedly hired a traveling chef to go on tour with him. He also, reportedly, hit the gym whenever he isn't making or releasing new music. This is not the first time Busta Rhymes has undergone a radical transformation in terms of his physique.