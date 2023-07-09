Future and Angela Bassett are two of the biggest names in their respective fields. Future has seven consecutive #1 albums and is widely considered a modern pioneer of the rap and hip-hop genres. His latest album, 2022’s I Never Liked You, spent one week at #1 in May of that year. However, Future’s treatment of women has often got him into hot water. This will be relevant in about two paragraphs.

Meanwhile, Bassett is one of the greatest and most accomplished actresses of the modern era. Her notable roles are too numerous to mention but Bassett is a two-time Oscar-nominated star. Her loss to Jamie Lee Curtis in 2023 was seen as one of the biggest snubs in the history of the award. However, Bassett will receive an Honorary Oscar in 2024. Additionally, her other Oscar nomination was for her breakout role in 1993’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? In that film, she played the late Tina Turner.

Future And Bassett Photo Sparks Hilarious Reaction

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Future and Bassett were spotted taking photos together at the 2023 Dolce & Gabanna show. The event, titled Puglia 2023, was the annual showcase for the prestigious fashion house. While it’s understandable why the two icons were there, people online were not having it. However, they weren’t having it after they got over the fact that Bassett was absolutely stacked in the back. “ANGELA GOT A DUMP CAKE INNA-BACK 😂😬😳🌝,” one commentator aptly put it.

“Oh hell nawl get that n***a away from auntie 😂,” one person said. “Auntie please step away from the toxic king. Rumor has it you can get pregnant just from standing too close. 😂,” added another. “Now Angie😳!!! Step byke slowly sis!!! Just no sudden movements. A ain’t 💩🥷🏽is on ya heels, and we must protect national treasures 😭😭😭😭( crocodile Dunn voice),” warned a third. However, as one person noted, “Yah clearly don’t know that Mrs Angela had BEEN spoken for 🤣😭 she ain’t thinkin bout no future.” Follow all the latest celebrity sightings here at HotNewHipHop.

