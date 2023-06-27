One of the most popular parts of the Oscars is the discussion of who hasn’t won one yet. One of those that many fans believe is well overdue for an award is actress Angela Bassett. She’s been nominated for the Best Actress Oscar twice though didn’t win either. The first came in 1994 when she was nominated for What’s Love Got To Do With It. Her role in that film led to a win for Best Actress at the Golden Globes. She was nominated for a second time at the Oscars last year for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the second time, she didn’t win the award despite winning the same award at the Golden Globes.

Now, Angela Bassett is finally set to get her Oscar though not in the way many fans may have hoped. She’s set to receive an honorary Oscar during this year’s Governors Awards. She’ll be honored alongside Mel Brooks, Michelle Satter, and Carol Littleton. In their statement announcing the honorees the Oscars included a statement about why Bassett was nominated. “Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting.”

Angela Bassett’s Long-Awaited Oscar

Earlier this year when Bassett lost to Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars fans were shocked. One of those fans was SZA who said that realizing Basset didn’t have an Oscar made her want to “knock sh*t over.” Both Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan also also acknowledged the reported snub publicly following the award show.

Many other actors and actresses are seen by fans as deserving of an Oscar. For years both Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt were major examples of stars who had never taken home the award. DiCaprio finally won the award for Best Actor in 2016 for his role in the survival movie The Revenant. A few years later Brad Pitt finally won his as well. He took home the Best Supporting Actor award in 2020 for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. What do you think of Angela Bassett’s long-awaited Oscar? Let us know in the comment section below.

