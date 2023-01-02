Angela Bassett
- Movies7 Roles Angela Bassett Should Have Won An Oscar ForBassett should have gotten her first Oscar in 1994!By Demi Phillips
- MoviesAngela Bassett Net Worth 2024: What Is The Oscar Winner Worth?From her Oscar win to philanthropy, we uncover her journey.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett Wins 1st Oscar, Kisses Regina King In CelebrationAngela Bassett took home an honorary Oscar on Tuesday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture And Angela Bassett Link Up At Dolce & Gabanna ShowFans weren't a fan of this meeting.By Ben Mock
- MusicAngela Bassett To Receive Honorary OscarAngela Bassett will receive an honorary Oscar later this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV2023 BET Awards: Best Actress NomineesThe tight race to crown the Best Actress begins. By Demi Phillips
- MoviesAngela Bassett Explains Why She Had No Movies In 1994Angela Bassett explains why she did not appear in a movie for over a year.By Justin Acosta
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett's Oscars Snubs Have SZA Feeling Some Type Of WayThe results of last night's Academy Awards obviously didn't please everyone – especially not the "Kill Bill" hitmaker.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett Loses Oscar To Jamie Lee Curtis: Twitter ReactsAngela Bassett received plenty of support on social media after losing the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Show Love To Angela Bassett After Oscars LossThe 'Creed III' stars' ties to Bassett run deep, so they made sure to acknowledge her from the Oscars stage.By Erika Marie
- ViralAngela Bassett Trends On Twitter As Users Anticipate Oscars WinMany on social media are rooting hard for Bassett to get the Best Supporting Actress award tonight, March 12.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett DMed Ariana DeBose "You're Fierce & I Love You" After BAFTA TrollingAriana went viral for her "Angela Bassett did the thing" line, but Bassett reveals she loved it and told the singer so.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett References Ariana DeBose With NAACP Image Awards SpeechAngela Bassett referenced Ariana DeBose while accepting an award at the NAACP Image Awards.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett Is Proud Of Son For Apologizing Over Michael B. Jordan Death HoaxAfter her 16-year-old son pranked her by saying Michael died (and later issued a earful apology), the actress hopes he learned from his mistakes.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAngela Bassett’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death PrankAngela Bassett's son shared an apology on Sunday for lying about Michael B. Jordan dying in a prank video.By Cole Blake