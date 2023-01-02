Angela Bassett’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, has apologized after playing into a prank about the death of Michael B. Jordan. In a TikTok video, Slater told his parents that the iconic actor passed away.

For the trending prank, someone pretends that a famous celebrity has died and records the reaction of the person they’re telling. In Slater’s clip, Bassett clutches at her chest in response, while his father, Courtney B. Vance, refuses to believe the news.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 29: Slater Vance, Angela Bassett, Bronwyn Vance and Courtney B. Vance attend the Premiere Of Disney And Marvel’s “Black Panther” – Arrivals on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Slater later shared an apology for the insensitive TikTok.

“I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” Slater said. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”

Slater added: “I own this was a mistake. I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.”

Bassett recently starred alongside Jordan in both Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Finneas, brother of Billie Eilish, called on his young followers to stop the trend.

“I haven’t laughed once at any of your videos of you telling your parents somebody died when they didn’t actually die,” Finneas said in his own video, before adding, “Your parents are showing vulnerability for a brief second and you’re laughing at them.”

Check out Slater’s apology video below.

