"Waiting To Exhale" Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 1995, Waiting to Exhale took the world by storm. The classic movie offered a poignant exploration of friendship, love, and self-discovery among four black women. Directed by Forest Whitaker and based on Terry McMillan’s bestselling novel, the movie not only struck a chord with viewers but also showcased a talented ensemble cast. It soon became a staple in homes around the world. Moreover, the film’s soundtrack is still widely adored today. Almost three decades later, fans still wonder: where are the stars of Waiting to Exhale now? Here’s what they’ve been up to.

Whitney Houston (Savannah Jackson)

Whitney Houston’s portrayal of Savannah Jackson, a successful television producer struggling with the complexities of love and career, was equal parts powerful and relatable. After Waiting to Exhale, she continued her incredibly successful music career. She also ventured further into acting, starring in films like The Preacher’s Wife, Cinderella, and Sparkle. Houston passed away in 2012, leaving behind a legacy of unparalleled talent, and an unmistakable voice.

Angela Bassett (Bernadine Harris)

In Waiting to Exhale, Angela Bassett took on the role of Bernadine Harris, a woman dealing with betrayal, and rebuilding her life. As is expected of Bassett, her performance was nothing short of mesmerizing. After the film, her career continued to grow exponentially. Bassett is now an Oscar winner, and known for her powerful, gripping roles in film and television alike. Decades after Waiting to Exhale, and her drive hasn’t stopped. Angela Bassett’s talents continue to shine, earning her numerous accolades and admiration from audiences around the globe.

Loretta Devine (Gloria Matthews)

At the time, Loretta Devine, like much of the Waiting to Exhale cast, was already a household name. She starred as Gloria Matthews, the supportive friend and single mother facing her own romantic challenges. She has since then remained a prominent figure in Hollywood, appearing in numerous films and TV shows. Now in her 70s, Devine is still capturing the audience’s attention, with no indication of slowing down.

Lela Rochon (Robin Stokes)

Lela Rochon’s portrayal of Robin Stokes resonated deeply with audiences. Robin Stokes was a woman searching for love and fulfillment, while juggling her personal demons. Since Waiting to Exhale, Rochon has continued to work in entertainment, particularly in television. She will star in a lead role in the upcoming BET+ drama, The Family Business: New Orleans.

Gregory Hines (Marvin King)

Gregory Hines brought charm and sophistication to the role of Marvin King, Gloria’s neighbor and love interest. Before Waiting to Exhale, Hines was already a respected figure in the entertainment industry. In the same vein, he continued to showcase his talent in several projects. Hines sadly passed away in 2003 as a result of liver cancer. He left behind a catalog of incredible performances and contributions to the arts.

Dennis Haysbert (Kenneth Dawkins)

The iconic Dennis Haybert played Kenneth Dawkins, a man entangled in a complicated affair. His portrayal definitely added depth and complexity to the film. Since then, Haysbert’s career has soared, particularly in television. He became widely recognized for his roles in projects like Soul Food and, most notably, 24. His illustrious career spans film, television, theater, and voice acting.