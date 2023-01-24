Diddy’s baby mama Dana Tran just posted some Lunar New Year pictures of her and their daughter, Love. When the Bad Boy mogul revealed her to the world, many were surprised and buzzed about his seventh child. Still, however the discourse goes, it’s nothing that some adorable pictures can’t fix.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 24: Sean “Diddy” Combs and his family, his daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie, celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs)

“Happy Lunar New Year!” she captioned one of her posts. In it, she holds Love up in her arms and smiles at her as she makes an excited face at the camera. Furthermore, she added another post in which she held her baby up to her face for a smooch. “Our First Tết together,” she wrote with a teary-eyed emoji. “I love being your Mommy, My LOVE.”

Moreover, the world responded with cutesy messages as well after Diddy first shared their child. Initially, he announced her birth on Twitter, which got everyone talking.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is he Greatest!”

Meanwhile, these new revelations came amid the 53-year-old’s still-developing relationship with Yung Miami. When he was the first guest on her Caresha Please podcast, they elaborated on their relationship.

“We date,” Diddy stated. “We’re dating, we go have dates, and we’re friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times. We go to strip clubs, church…”

Meanwhile, the City Girl gave her own perspective in other settings. “He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him,” she told XXL last fall. “I’m young, I’m dating. You know, having fun. I’m doing me. He’s doing the same thing. I can’t speak for exactly what he doing or who he seeing, but we single and we dating. But we are dating each other, but we single.”

Still, what do you think of these new pictures of Diddy’s baby girl Love and her mother Dana Tran for the Lunar New Year? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stay tuned to HNHH for more snaps from your favorite celebrity families.