Tory Lanez, Ari Lennox, & More Headline Latest Update To "R&B Season" Playlist

Check out the latest tracks in R&B with HNHH’s weekly playlist.

Tory Lanez, Ari Lennox, & More Headline Latest Update To “R&B Season” Playlistblur mask

The latest update to HotNewHipHop’s R&B Season playlist is here, featuring the hottest tracks in the genre from the last week. Among the new additions are songs from Tory Lanez, Ari Lennox, Majid Jordan, and more. For Tory Lanez, the deluxe version of his album, Alone At Prom, notched him two spots on the playlist. His song, “Poison Ivy,” kicks off the playlist while “Crystal Strawberry” comes in three tracks later.

As for Lennox, her song, “Get Close,” co-produced by Wu10 and DZL earned her the placement as the second featured artist. The song marks her first release of the year and since her hit, “Waste My Time," which topped the R&B radio and Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. Further artists down the playlist include James Fauntleroy, Queen Naija, and Majid Jordan.

Stream HNHH's "R&B Season" Playlist

Lanez’ Alone At Prom arrives as he begins his 10-year prison sentence in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He recently remarked that he’s in “great spirits” during an update on Instagram. “I’m talking to you live from prison right now. I’m just happy to get out of that bullshit county jail. They were hating on the young fly, you heard? Had me on 24-hour lockdown. A half-sized cell by myself,” he said. “No windows, no mirrors. N—a ain’t even seen himself in a whole year. But with all them disadvantages against me, my head has always been held high, man. I want y’all to know I’m in great spirits, and my drive and ambition is growing stronger every day.”

In recent weeks, HNHH has highlighted releases from PinkPantheress, Central Cee, and more on the R&B Season playlist, which is available on exclusively on Spotify. Let us know which of this week’s releases is your favorite in the comments, and be on the lookout for more additions to the playlist next week. Until then, check out HNHH’s Fire Emoji playlist at the link below..

