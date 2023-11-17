Tory Lanez Releases “Alone At Prom (Deluxe), Tacks On 10 More Tracks

Tory Lanez got everyone excited after a recent announcement on his social media platforms a little bit ago. In fact, it was on November 6, that the Canadian rapper teased that some more music could be on the way. "I Think .. Ashton's Back #AloneAtPromDeluxe :)" Fans were hyped at the idea of an Alone At Prom expanded version.

Then, just hours later on the same day, he went on his Instagram to reveal a music video and a release date for the deluxe. "THE COLOR VIOLET …

ALONE AT PROM DELUXE … NOVEMBER 17 ☔️🤎" Finally, about three days ago, Tory revealed the cover art. It pays tribute to Alexa, who had a big hand in the visuals for Alone At Prom. She sadly passed from a rumored overdose. Tory acknolwedged this in the reveal. "Your Legacy Would Live On Forever .. 🕊️☂️"

Listen To Alone At Prom (Deluxe) By Tory Lanez

For this deluxe, Tory has added ten tracks one of which was already released. That would be "Hurts Me" with Yoko Gold and Trippie Redd, which is also turning into a fan favorite. One of the interesting tidbits about the new tracks is the reference to a Jay-Z track. On "Prom King // Love On Acid" he nabs the melody from "Young Forever" from The Blueprint 3. Be sure to check out the deluxe with the links above.

For this deluxe, Tory has added ten tracks one of which was already released. That would be "Hurts Me" with Yoko Gold and Trippie Redd, which is also turning into a fan favorite. One of the interesting tidbits about the new tracks is the reference to a Jay-Z track. On "Prom King // Love On Acid" he nabs the melody from "Young Forever" from The Blueprint 3.

Alone at Prom (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Enchanted Waterfall Pink Dolphin Sunset (feat. Tee) Midnight's Interlude The Color Violet Lavender Sunflower Ballad of a Badman Lady Of Namek Pluto's Last Comet '87 Stingray Hurt From Mercury Last Kiss Of Nebulon Prom King // Love On Acid Crystal Strawberry Wilona's Workshop Hurts Me with Trippie Redd (feat. Yoko Gold) Alexa Loves It Splash.Wave.Repeat (Interlude) Posion Ivy Sex Anonymous with Yoko Gold Shut Up & Love KAME HOUSE

