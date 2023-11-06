Tory Lanez Drops “The Color Violet” Visuals, Reveals Release Date For “Alone At Prom” Deluxe

Tory Lanez is obviously in the midst of serving his 10-year prison sentence after the Megan Thee Stallion debacle. However, he is as eager as ever to push out new material. Just moments ago, we found out that the Canadian rapper and singer sent out a tweet expressing this urge to get more music to his fans. The message simply read, "I Think .. Ashton's Back #AloneAtPromDeluxe :)" At the time we did not have anything else to go off of. However, that all changed not too long after. Not even an hour ago, Tory posted a clip from a music video and another revealing note on his Instagram.

The visuals were for the music video for the Alone At Prom smash hit, "The Color Violet." It currently sits at nearly 550 million streams on Spotify. It is a late-night cruising anthem that was a part of the 80s transformation that we saw seem to dip into on the record. Clearly, it is still resonating with listeners that Tory decided to put out a video for it nearly two years later.

Watch Tory Lanez's Music Video For "The Color Violet"

On top of this bombshell, a nuke dropped also. In that same Instagram post that you can see above, Tory also unveiled the release date for the deluxe version of the 2021 album. "ALONE AT PROM DELUXE …NOVEMBER 17 ☔️" It will be interesting to see how many more songs get added. "Hurts Me" has a chance to land on it too, especially with the sound of it. Mark your calendars, people, we are almost one week away.

