Tory Lanez Teases His “Alone At Prom” Deluxe Project

Tory Lanez has been having a rough go over the past year or so. However, this is pretty much because of his own doing. He is currently in prison where he is serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this was a very high-profile case and it continues to get quite a bit of traction online. There are always new updates coming out, especially with him trying to get bail. However, it has been made clear that things are pretty much at a complete standstill in regard to him seeing freedom in the near future.

Throughout this time, there have been moments where Tory has tried to tease his Alone At Prom deluxe album. His 2021 album was a huge success that saw him get in his 80s bag. This was his last full-length album before being convicted, and a lot of fans have been waiting for a few more songs. Of course, fans got blessed with "Hurts Me" which is a snippet that went viral on TikTok. It also came with a Trippie Redd remix that fans enjoyed as well. Now, it looks like he could be delivering on his promise, very soon.

Tory Lanez Gives An Update

"I Think .. Ashton's Back #AloneAtPromDeluxe :)" Tory wrote on social media this morning. At this juncture, it remains to be seen whether or not the deluxe album will be released anytime soon. Lanez has teased it in the past, but nothing ever came of it. Although given this latest teaser, it could end up dropping sooner rather than later. That said, it remains to be seen how many fans will continue rocking with Lanez given his conviction. After all, what he has been convicted of is pretty damning.

Let us know if you will be listening to the project, in the comments section below. Do you still rock with Lanez or have his actions turned you off of his music? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

