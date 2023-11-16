Drake Roasted For Allegedly Lying About His Height In Video For “First Person Shooter”

Drake and J. Cole came through with an incredible collaboration called "First Person Shooter." This is a track that appeared on For All The Dogs and sparked all kinds of debates. For the most part, people feel as though Drake got washed by Cole on the track. Ultimately, it is a fair assessment to make when you consider Cole's verse. However, there are those who continue to stick up for Drake. For instance, Cole himself said that Drizzy just wanted to focus on making the best song possible.

Yesterday, the two dropped the music video to "First Person Shooter." Overall, this new music video has been getting a ton of praise, and for good reason. The visual is grand in scope and has some pretty cool ideas going on. Moreover, there are some interesting meme recreations that grabbed people's attention. However, one little tidbit that seems to be going viral is the frame that claims how Drake's height is 6'2".

Drake x J. Cole

Throughout the years, Drake's height has always been listed as 6-foot on the dot. Moreover, there have been times when he has rapped about being 6-1. However, 6-2 is a height that he has never espoused until now. Not to mention, with Cole standing at 6-3, it's clear that Drizzy didn't want to lag too far behind. After the video dropped, numerous fans took to social media where they roasted the rapper for his alleged lie. In the plethora of tweets below, you can see the people roasting Drake for his assertion.

Fans React

How did you feel about the music video? Does it matter that Drake may have lied about his height? Let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

