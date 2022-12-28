A judge has sentenced Adam Fox to 16 years in prison for his role in plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say that Fox was the leader in the scheme.

“There is need for public understanding of the cost of this kind of wrongdoing and certainly for specific deterrence as well. And there is impact on our overall governmental system, not just physical threat to our sitting governor, it’s the emotional baggage that now our governor will have to carry and that she’s written about in her report,” Judge Robert Jonker said in court on Tuesday.

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 16: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer introduces Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks about health care at Beech Woods Recreation Center October 16, 2020 in Southfield, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

He added: “And beyond that, it does affect not just the willingness and eagerness of our own governor to continue in office but undoubtedly affects other people who are either in public office or are considering public office.”

Fox’s defense attorney Christopher Gibbons said the ruling “overstates the reality of the conduct” of which Fox is accused.

Fox declined to comment on the sentence. Instead, he told the court, “I’m satisfied with what my lawyer said.”

His legal team has also argued that the FBI committed entrapment in the case.

Prosecutors requested that Fox receive the maximum sentence of life in prison. They noted that he has expressed no remorse, arguing he “will remain a danger to the public.”

A jury originally convicted Fox on charges of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction in August.

Fox, along with the rest of his group, the “Wolverine Watchmen,” originally plotted to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The FBI interrupted their plans before they could act on them.

